Seamless, PCMS partner to extend SEQR m-payments to the UK and the US

Under the terms of the agreement, SEQR mobile payments solution from Seamless is set to be extended to the UK and the US markets.

PCMS is a point-of-sales provider for a number of retailers in the US and the UK including, but not limited to, Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Waitrose, Walgreens, Arcadia and Waterstones.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, Sodexo, a Sweden-based supplier of lunch cards, has signed an agreement which is set to integrate SEQR’s mobile payment solution in its app Rikslunchen Pass.