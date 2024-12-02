Seamless, Optimal Payments to launch SEQR in the UK

The UK is set to be the initial market in which Seamless launches their integrated general purpose, reloadable, prepaid SEQR account within the mobile payment app.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, parking company Mobil Park has signed an agreement with Seamless to provide the latter’s mobile payment solution SEQR. Rollout is planned for Q4 2014.