Seamless inks agreement with Ingram Micro Mobility in Sweden, Denmark

The acquisition is subject to certain conditions being met by the parties and is planned to become effective early 2015. Through the acquisition, Seamless adds Denmark to its markets. Combined with Seamless’ mobile payment solution SEQR, the mobile refill and other eProducts creates an enhanced offer to the approximately 2,000 retailers in the two countries.

Ingram Micro Mobility and Seamless are set to collaborate for the transition of existing mobile prepaid airtime customers in Sweden and Denmark.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, Sweden-based retail chain Clas Ohlson has signed an agreement with Seamless and their mobile payment service SEQR.