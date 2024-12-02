Seamless, Dwolla enable peer-to-peer payments via SEQR in the US

SEQR, developed by Seamless, enables smartphone users to pay in stores, at restaurants, parking lots and online, transfer money, connect loyalty programs, store receipts digitally and receive offers and promotions within the mobile app. Via the SEQR app, users scans or tap a QR-code/NFC at check-out and then approve the purchase by entering a PIN code.

By using Dwolla’s infrastructure, SEQR is able to launch peer-to-peer in the US ahead of having all of its own money transmitter licenses approved.

It is expected that the launch in the North American market will take place in the first quarter of 2016.

Seamless claims to handle more than 3.7 billion transactions annually via 575.000 active sales outlets. Currently, SEQR is live in Sweden, Finland, Romania, Belgium, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the UK and the US.