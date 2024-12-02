Seamless authorised to issue electronic money in Europe

This means that SEQR users can send and receive money worldwide, in real time. Under the terms of the authorisation, SEQR can also be used by minors. Money received can be accessed instantly to make payments anywhere in the world where NFC (contactless) payments are accepted.

This service will be available to all SEQR users after the launch. In practice, the authorisation means that an account is linked to every SEQR user that can be used immediately when the service is launched.

Seamless will be able to offer electronic money-related services within the entire EU/EEA region under the terms of the authorisation. The company has notified Finansinspektionen that operations involving the transfer of e-money will begin in all twelve European countries where the company currently offers its payment solutions.