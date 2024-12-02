Seagate teams up with IBM on storage fraud prevention via blockchain

The new system aims to enable manufacturers, integrators, and business partners fight counterfeit hard drives and it is based on IBM’s Blockchain Platform to authenticate the provenance of disk drive products.

To verify product authenticity, Seagate Technology plans to update the IBM Blockchain Platform on the IBM Cloud with product authentication data. This data will exploit the Seagate Secure Electronic ID (eID) at the point of manufacture.

Each unique identifier (what is effectively an electronic mark) can verify the identity of a hard drive at any time during its product life cycle. Moreover, throughout a product’s life, technology vendors, service providers and end users will be able to confirm the product’s provenance on the blockchain.