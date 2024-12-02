Seabury TFX, Thomson Reuters to develop trade finance in Asia

The platform for trading of accounts receivable by institutional investors and corporate treasurers Receivables Board will allow both primary and secondary trading, while developing a network of qualified corporates and investors.

According to Seabury Capital, the partnership between Thomson Reuters and Seabury TFX is addressing the challenge associated with liquidity of corporate receivables that many companies around the world are facing today. There is a significant focus on using open technology standards to provide the flexibility which the trade finance industry increasingly needs to remain competitive in a complex, global business landscape.

Seabury TFX is a Hong Kong- and US-based company providing trade finance solutions to supply chains. Seabury TFX’s platform harnesses the power of data and technology to originate trade finance transactions. Seabury TFX is a subsidiary of Seabury Capital Group, founded in 1995.