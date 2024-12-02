SDK.finance to implement Oracle Blockchain Platform

By integrating Oracle Blockchain Platform into its core payment platform for banks and financial institutions, SDK.finance provides a secure payment system that removes the need for intermediaries, such as correspondent banks and clearing houses.



Using Oracle’s distributed ledger technology, SDK.finance provides its customers with real-time verification of transactions. Replacing intermediary financial institutions with the new system means that transactions only need to be confirmed through the blockchain, which has the potential to reduce the time needed for cross-border transactions from days or even weeks to a matter of seconds.

Oracle provides a blockchain offering, including business-ready Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud and a pre-assembled Oracle Blockchain Platform for developers building or integrating their own applications.