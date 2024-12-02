SDK.finance integrates with Corefy



The official press release states that this integration marks a milestone for businesses and payment institutions using the SDK.finance platform. It offers a solution for SDK.finance customers connecting to a diverse array of payment methods and providers through a single integration.





The partnership with Corefy, which supports over 350 payment providers in over 200 currencies, minimises the need for SDK.finance customers to develop custom integrations with multiple payment processing vendors. Therefore, this results in a simplified, efficient, and flexible approach to payment processing.











Key benefits of SDK.finance's integration with Corefy

Global reach: facilitating transactions from anywhere in the world.

Security: PCI DSS-certified payment processing ensures the safety of all online transactions.

Centralised management: complete control over all transactions in one unified system, enhancing efficiency, and management.





About Corefy

Corefy is a payment orchestration platform that provides an adaptable, scalable, and cost-efficient infrastructure catering to the needs of payment institutions and merchants across all scales and sectors.







In Feb 2023, the company announced the rollout of the Payment Reconciliation Centre. The centre intends to support instant automatic reconciliation for multiple accounts, payment methods, and currencies. Automation helps switch the focus from the time-consuming manual reconciliation of each transaction to handling exceptions. According to Corefy, financial losses due to chargebacks, double payouts, improper actions by providers, and the cost of identifying and investigating conflicts are common problems among their clients. All of them are related to errors in working with and managing accounting data manually. Thus, the company decided to develop solutions and automate the reconciliation processes.





About SDK.finance

SDK.finance is a fintech software provider that offers a pre-developed fintech platform for developing and scaling paytech products like neobanks, digital wallets, money transfer systems, and currency exchange solutions, along with dedicated fintech development services. With its delivery model, SDK.finance serves customers worldwide, in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Ghana, Spain, the UK, the US, Luxembourg, Canada, and Ukraine.

