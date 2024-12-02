SDK.finance announces official launch of Moresise

Moresise is a multi currency financial mobile application with personal assistant and loyalty program. The service offers multi­currency banking, pay bills feature, money transfers, transaction analytics along with customer service, a loyalty program and table booking in restaurants. Paying bills and services is a one-click action with the currency of choice. One of the core features of the application is the concierge service feature 24/7. Users can become clients of the service just by downloading the application and registering in. In the nearest future, there will be the possibility to add a card and order a Moresise multi-currency payment card.

Currently, the mobile application is available in AppStore. According to the management of the company the application for Android devices is to be launched in 2016.

SDK.finance is a back-end software for the technological start of any fintech product.