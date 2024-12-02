SCT introduces online payment gateway

The company announced the launch of ´SCT nPay´ in collaboration with Inficare. The online payment gateway will allow SCT card users to make payment and get the services or products from the merchants associated with its network directly.

Through SCT Network, the company has been offering an integrated shared services network for ATMs, point of sale (PoS) terminals which is managed through a national electronic financial transaction switch. A total of 1,600 ATMs of 78 banks and financial institutions and 3,000 PoS terminals are associated with the SCT Network and there are around 2 million SCT card users in the country.

SCT nPay will charge 2.5% of the transaction has processing fee from the merchant. SCT nPay has already signed contracts with eight merchants including Yeti Airlines, Vianet, Dish Home, Sajilodeal and Sastodomain.