Scotland gov partners Yoti to test digital ID scheme

To sign-up to the app, citizens take a selfie on their smartphone which is matched to a scanned ID document. This information is then transformed into their unique digital identity, secured by 256-bit encryption.

The app will have a variety of uses for citizens and officials, from displaying date of birth for the purchase of age-restricted products to displaying eligibility and entitlements when applying for public services. Moreover, it will give users greater control over their data, enabling them to provide only the information required for each situation and always with the user’s consent.

The planned changes mark the launch of the alpha phase of Scotland’s Online Identity Assurance Programme, according to Security Document World. The Programme’s board stated in May 2018 that while the myaccount service currently has a large potential number of users, it has low levels of assurance because it wasn’t created to be a digital identity service.

The authorities have also partnered with Wallet Services, to test opportunities for the application of blockchain technology in delivering public services. Cloud solutions company Bright Solid also were granted a contract to migrate Scotland’s services onto the cloud.