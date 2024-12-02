Scotiabank Mexico and Planet Payment enter strategic alliance

As part of the initiative, Scotiabank Mexico will be launching Bank In Your Currency, Planet Payment’s currency conversion service for ATMs, across Scotiabank’s network of ATMs throughout Mexico. Bank In Your Currency offers international MasterCard cardholders the ability to view, select and manage the conversion to their currency of the Mexican Peso amount dispensed at Scotiabank Mexico ATMs.

The agreement with Scotiabank Mexico marks the launch of Planet Payment’s Bank In Your Currency service in Latin America and Mexico, following a series of launches of the service in the US with various partners.

Scotiabank Financial Group is a member of the Scotiabank family. In Mexico, it is a financial groups with 876 branches and over 1,500 ATMs nationwide. Its main subsidiaries are: Scotiabank, Scotia Casa de Bolsa, Scotia Fondos, Family Credit and Corporate Services Scotia.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.