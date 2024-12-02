Scotiabank app now supports tap and pay functionality

Recently, Scotiabank has added a feature called ‘My Mobile Wallet’ to its Android app. My Mobile Wallet allows customers to easily pay by credit, debit or prepaid card anywhere the contactless symbol is present. Scotiabank also notes users will be able to digitize their receipts and reconcile them against their transaction history.

Scotiabank Android app now supports tap and pay functionality on any NFC-enabled smartphone running Android 4.4 and above — he also noted tap and pay functionality is currently not supported on rooted smartphones. Like current contactless payment solutions, there’s a USD 100 payment limit.