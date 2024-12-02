Scanovate, Paygilant join forces to boost fraud prevention and identification

Paygilant’s CMA future-state fraud prevention methodology utilizes its six intelligence sets combines device fingerprinting, behavioural biometrics and transaction data to ingest maximum fraud indicators. Incorporating Scanovate`s identity management solution bolsters fraud identification to new levels.

Scanovate’s technology enriches the data gathered by Paygilant helping determine the likelihood of fraud. The Paygilant – Scanovate partnership boasts the perfect marriage between identity and data to stop payment fraud.

Scanovate and Paygilant help organizations shift their fraud prevention approach from transaction-centric to data/identity-centric. Together they provide a solution, which encompasses the entire user-journey – from onboarding, to compliance, to ongoing transactions.