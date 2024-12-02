Scandinavian ecommerce amounts to EUR 4.9 billion in Q1 2014 - report

PostNord’s ecommerce-related B2C parcel volumes increased by 15% in the same time frame.

75% of Norwegians shop online, while Finland records 66% of its consumers purchasing online in Q1 2014. Mailbox delivery is the most popular delivery alternative in all Nordic countries except Finland, where the preference is to pick up goods purchased online at a partner outlet.

Most Danish consumers prefer to have their goods delivered during the daytime. Home delivery rated low, as shoppers prefer to pick up their parcels at a partner outlet at a time that suits them.

Out of the total EUR 4.9 billion, the report estimates that around EUR 1.1 billion (SEK 10.1 billion) was generated from ecommerce conducted by consumers via sites they consider foreign.

33% of Nordic-region ecommerce mail items during the period came from foreign countries, according to consumer estimates. When Nordic residents shop online from foreign sites, they prefer sites from the UK.

Clothing, books, home electronics, and cosmetics, skin and hair products are the 4 product categories from which Nordic consumers bought the most products online during the time frame under analysis.

Half of all ecommerce consumers in the Nordic countries think it is fairly important to have the option of choosing how goods ordered online are delivered.

Danes are willing to wait a maximum of 3.3 days to receive good ordered online, while Finnish consumers wait up to 4.9 days.

The “E-commerce in the Nordics” report is published quarterly and is based on a consumer survey conducted in April 2014 in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, involving over 4,000 respondents.

