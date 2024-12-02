Scan Alipay iOS app available for Chinese tourists via Wirecard

‘Scan Alipay’ iOS app is a mobile Alipay barcode payment. The pilot phase started on 1 October in four stores located in Munich and Frankfurt am Main airports in Germany – right in time for the start of the ‘Golden Week’, a holiday period during which millions of Chinese tourists head over to Europe to shop. Wirecard will provide Alipay acceptance and process the entire payment transaction within the framework of this partnership.

In the exclusive Lufthansa WorldShop Stores operated by Miles & More GmbH, high quality luggage and accessories, electronics and lifestyle products from many renowned brands are on offer. These are of great interest to Chinese tourists. In 2015 alone, affluent Chinese tourists spent USD 292bn on their trips abroad – more than any other country.

Its ease of use means that the app is attractive for all retailers: customers making a cashless payment via the Alipay app simply need to show the retailer the barcode on their smartphone display. All the retailer is required to do is enter the amount payable in the relevant currency into the Scan Alipay app on the mobile end device and then scan the QR code on the customer’s smartphone. This is all that is necessary to complete the transaction. Payment processing is then handled by Wirecard Bank. Retailers can conveniently download the app from the App Store free of charge. Following a short, uncomplicated registration process, users can quickly begin making payments via the app. Wirecard’s ConnectedPOS technology is used for direct Alipay till system integration.