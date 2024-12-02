Scalefast receives USD 6 mln investment to boost gaming industry

Scalefast launched online stores for Bandai Namco, Sega, and Atlus, as providing services to game companies is becoming a big business. The gaming industry grows beyond USD 116 billion in revenues a year.

The company provides a white label experience (where brands put their names on its online stores) with a variety of game titles such as Bandai Namco’s Dark Souls: The Vinyl Trilogy.

This idea means that a major game brand can handle the orders that come in every second when preorders or orders begin for a major game. In the past, companies could handle such ecommerce demands, but many others could not.

Scalefast can handle demand of about 200 orders per second, and it recently managed a client with 14 million orders from 240 countries.

Scalefast addresses technical, operational, contractual, and organisational challenges. Scalefast also handles fraud, customization, analytics, tax computation and management, multiple currencies, multiple languages, and multiple warehouses. The company can handle more than 100 kinds of payment methods, including subscriptions and recurring payments.

Scalefast also handles 70,000 customer support inquiries. Its first major customer was Square Enix.The company has managed more than 3 million orders in 2017.