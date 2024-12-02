Scalefast raises USD 8 mln to offer personalised ecommerce solutions

Silicon Valley VC firm BGV led the round, with participation from Adara Ventures, B&Y, French Partners and CIC Capital.

Scalefast will use the funding to expand services and support to its existing clients, which include Sega, Square Enix and Bandai Namco, as well as further develop its ecommerce personalisation technology.

The company leverages artificial intelligence and ecommerce expertise to simplify the online shopping experience for lifestyle brands, providing the infrastructure and business operations needed to scale quickly and increase revenue.

Scalefast says it expands revenue growth for clients by an average 40%.