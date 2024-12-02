



As of the announcement, brands and users can leverage Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment solutions in a more optimised manner, with Scalapay and Stripe aiming to respond to a scaling need in the market. Companies that utilise Stripe for payments are set to be able to equip their customers with direct and integrated access to Scalapay’s BNPL option, in turn simplifying and augmenting the shopping experience.











Additionally, by leveraging Stripe’s technology, Scalapay can support both shoppers and businesses, with end consumers being able to access a popular payment method while merchants can reduce transaction risks, therefore benefiting from increased sales and revenue. Based on Stripe’s A/B test of over 150,000 transactions, BNPL generates an average increase in revenue of 14%, with conversion scaling as the average receipt expands.

Furthermore, Scalapay focuses its operations on meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of its users, currently serving 8 million consumers and being supported by investors such as Poste Italiane. Having experience with sectors with heterogeneous types of consumption, including fashion, beauty, and home and garden, the company serves clients such as Veralab, Douglas, Patrizia Pepe, Twinset, Alpitour, and Best Western, among others.





Latest news from Stripe