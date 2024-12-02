SBI partners Ezetap for mPOS deployment in India

The solution is set to be made available to customers of the bank and its associate banks across the country. State Bank of India plans to deploy 500,000 POS terminals within the next 5 years.

The Ezetap solution turns a merchant’s mobile device into a point-of-sale that is able to read any type of card and complete any type of financial transaction ranging from a credit card sale to a bill payment, to an ATM cash withdrawal or deposit. The Ezetap solution is comprised of a card reader, a configurable mobile application, and a platform that allows Ezetap to provide enhanced services and integrate to a merchant’s existing systems.

In recent news, Ezetap Mobile Solutions has acquired Clinknow, a provider of loyalty platform for retailers, for an undisclosed amount.