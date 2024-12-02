SBI launch mPassBook payment solution

The payment solution can be presently accessed from Android cellular devices and it could be accessed from Blackberry and iOS devices in the near future. By using the payment solution, customers can assess the history of their transactions as well as they can keep a tab on their historical data for a whole year.

In June 2014, SBI selected Ezetap Mobile Solutions, an Indian mobile payments service provider, to deploy a mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) service in India.