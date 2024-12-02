SBI Holdings VC Trade adopts CoolBitXs tech for KYC/AML compliance

At the same time, CoolBitX launched Sygna, its KYC and AML compliance-focused cryptocurrency transaction and security solution. The solution removes the burden of conducting KYC from exchanges by ensuring that all wallet holders are fully KYC-ed through their wallet. CoinDesk reported that the companies said the early adoption of the Sygna-based solution by VC Trade represents a ‘first proof-of-concept’ of the technology in the real-world.

VC Trade was officially launched in March, and it was one of the early adopters of the first wallet developed by CoolBitX, the CoolWallet S. The company is using a customised version of the flagship wallet, named CoolXWallet, which allows customers to only withdraw digital assets to their wallets following multiple layers of KYC.