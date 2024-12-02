SBI, Ezetap launch Chota ATMs in India

Chota ATM enables kirana store owners, taxi drivers, small businessmen, traders who are dealing with customers to turn their mobile device into both a cash withdrawal point as well as a credit/debit card payment terminal.

Kerala is a tourist destination and a number of small and medium businesses catering to this sector can benefit from the mPOS technology for accepting payments.

In November 2014, Entrust Datacard has integrated an instant issuance kiosk solution in South Asia with State Bank of India.