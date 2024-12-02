SBI, Coca-Cola, HCCBPL partnership promotes online payments in India

The partnership entails initiating the digitisation process among the retailers by on-boarding them into the SBIs digital payment options such as Buddy P2P, Buddy Merchant App, SBI Pay, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports.

For a smooth transition process, Coca-Cola and SBI will provide training to the retailers on new and evolving digital business transaction solutions.

HCCBPL and CCIPL will leverage Coca-Cola University on Wheels (CCU) under its Parivartan programme to train the retailers and distributors on handling digital payments.

The training will integrate SBIs developed digital payments module into the training capsule.

HCCBPL is the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country.