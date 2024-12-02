SBI Card rolls out contactless mobile payment solution

According to MoneyUsing SBI Card Pay, customers can make contactless payments at NFC-enabled point of sale terminals with one tap of their mobiles, without using the physical credit card or entering any PIN.

SBI Card Pay is a payment feature based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology for secure card payments using mobile phones.

Cardholders will have to do a one-time registration of their card on the latest version of SBI Card mobile app. Once the card is registered, users can complete payments by unlocking their phone screen and bringing the mobile device near the point of sale terminal. The facility has been launched on Visa platform and will function on any Android smartphone with Android OS KitKat version 4.4 and above.