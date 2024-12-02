Sberbank to test biometric payments

Since October 2018 reports have suggested that Sberbank considers developing its own biometric platform that would compete with the United Biometric System (EBS) of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). The bank ramped up investment in speech recognition startups and started collecting biometric samples from its clients.

Reportedly, testing pre-registration terminals will be installed in partner shops, which would allow Sberbank customers to provide a biometric sample for future cardless payments, or use the sample already affiliated with their account. No further details were provided.

According to Vedomosti, Sberbank has launched a tender on acquiring biometric terminals and software in 2019. Previously in 2016 the bank tested fingerprint payments in 20 Azbuka Vkusa premium food stores, with about 400 frequent users of the payment option.

The bank also tests face identification by ATMs.