Sberbank teams up with supermarket chain for fingerprint payments

The solution allows Sberbank’s customers registere their biometric data, and then simply pay with their fingers at 20 Azbuka Vkusa stores in Moscow. Moreover, the bank affirms that it has met government requirements to let customers register their biometric data at 20% of its branches.

At the same time, Russia is asking banks to collect voice and face biometric data for a new Unified Biometric System (UBS), and personal data for a Unified Identification and Authentication System (UIAS). The data is stored in the central bank-run UBS, which means that Russians can execute banking activities, including account opening, fund transfers, and loan applications, through their phones and computers. Moreover, banks were required to ensure that customers could register for the service at 20% of their branches by the beginning of 2019, rising to 60% by June 2019.