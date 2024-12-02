Sberbank sign deal to develop joint cloud platform

Sberbank owns 60% stake in the joint venture. With the development of this cloud platform, the company intends to provide cloud solutions to its partners and external customers.

In 2016, the volume of the global cloud technologies market was nearly USD 112 billion, according to Forrester Research Russia. The market is expected to expand by 10-15 times in the next 5-7 years.

A cloud solutions marketplace will be developed that will serve the bank’s corporate clients including SMEs and large corporations.

Besides offering own products, Sberbank will also deliver other global solutions through SberCloud to reduce costs associated with IT-equipment. It will also help the businesses to procure a customised solution.