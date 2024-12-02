Sberbank rolls out travel booking service

The service is aimed to help the bank’s corporate clients organise business trips, buy rail and air tickets, or book hotel rooms.

The business trip documents required under Russian legislation – such as the ‘letter of assignment’ and the ‘advance statement’ – are generated automatically. Invoices and other closing documents are sent to the client at the end of the month in electronic format.

The service has been developed and is supported by Korus Consulting CIS, a subsidiary of the bank, and is reserved for companies that have subscribed to Sberbank Business Online, an offer that includes more than 60 banking and non-financial products and services for legal entities.

So far, the Russian bank has extended its activities to a variety of domains beyond financial services, such as ecommerce, food services, digital healthcare, CRM, neuroscience, and more.

The original version of this story appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of The Paypers.