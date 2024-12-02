Sberbank reveals biometric payments project

The service will be available for holders of Sberbank cards, who agreed to provide the bank with biometric details. First, the buyers should register in the system, for which shops will install bioterminals. The clients should insert the card and create a password, which will confirm all transactions, and then scan the fingerprint or face image.

This will allow the users to pay with the help of their cards or biometric identification. The first project of payment of purchases with fingerprints was launched by Sberbank in 2018. The system has counted around 400 people so far, 70% of which use biometric terminals regularly.