Sberbank now supports Google Pay

When they are ready to make a purchase at an online point-of-sale, Sberbank users need to log into Google Pay, select their previously saved payment method, and confirm the transaction. The service is available via native apps, as well as on mobile and web interfaces with major internet browsers.

In 2016, Sberbank launched Sberbank Messenger, which is built on top of the bank’s digital ecosystem and enables consumers to chat and send money to one another. The service also allows businesses to interact with consumers using both human respondents and chatbots, and enables consumers to purchase goods and services without leaving the chat dialogue.

Established in 1841, the bank serves more than 110 million clients, equivalent to 70% of Russia’s population, through 16,000+ branches.