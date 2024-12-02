Sberbank leverages blockchain tech to buy commercial bonds

In an announcement, MTS revealed it had placed commercial bonds worth approx. USD 12 million on a proprietary blockchain platform provided by the country’s National Settlement Depository powered by smart contracts technology. Based on the Hyperledger Fabric, the blockchain platform enabled the ‘complete securities lifecycle’ of the rouble-denominated commercial bond on a blockchain, Sberbank confirmed for CCN.

The smart contracts’ source code ‘can be found on Github’, the bank added, revealing the transparency process from ‘placement to the issuer’s performance of its obligations, including settlement in roubles’ was facilitated by the blockchain. In October 2017, the NSD announced trials of its bond trailing platform to successfully facilitate a 500 million rouble issue to Raiffeisen Bank.