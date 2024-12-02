Sberbank Kazakhstan and OpenWay implement Cash by Code service

The service is implemented on the OpenWays WAY4 payment platform and is scheduled via Sberbank Online. To make a cardless withdrawal, the customer simply enters a secret code at the ATM. Customers specify the withdrawal amount and a cell phone number via the Sberbank Online system. A two-part code is generated and the customer receives the first part via Sberbank Online and the second part via a SMS message. As an additional security measure, the codes are only valid for 24 hours and the funds return to the senders account, if they are not collected within that time.

The WAY4 Cash By Code solution is already implemented in various countries in Africa, Southeast Europe and Asia.