Sberbank Croatia turns to Token for open banking

Sberbank Croatia, subsidiary of Sberbank, is integrating TokenOS into its banking infrastructure to establish PSD2 compliance and enable the system flexibility required for it to develop new services, such as bank direct payments and account aggregation.

The news extends Token’s relationship with Sberbank, which began in 2018 when Token announced a partnership with Sberbank Slovenia, as Token sees increasing interest from the region. Token says that being cloud-based gives Sberbank both flexibility and scalability when initiating and managing transactions. Now, Sberbank Croatia can be accessed by any regulated TPP in Europe.

The bank gains crypto-based security and programmable money technology together with operational support, consent management, monitoring, and reporting.