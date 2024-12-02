Sberbank & HSE Business incubator to review 600 startup ideas

The companies said they will review ideas that were submitted to the corporate business accelerator.

The duo reported that around 600 projects were submitted during the first stage, which notably involves a limited audience made up of the bank’s employees.

According to Sberbank and HSE, the startup ideas focused on business (advertising and marketing technologies, B2B marketplaces). They account for 21% of the submissions. The share of new tech projects (big data, blockchain, machine learning, etc.) amounted to just under 21%. The organizations noted that the categories were followed by ideas involving tourism and leisure, telecommunications, catering and the hotel business (15%), e-commerce (15%), and fintech (11%). Ideas involving education and family life and e-medicine accounted for 9% and 7% of all submissions, respectively.

The organizations then added the accelerator program preliminary selection stage will be followed by a four-week pre-accelerator, during which the participants will prove the demand for their business ideas. The strongest teams will be admitted to the accelerator programme, which will conclude in July with a demo day and the projects that are approved by the accelerator’s expert board will receive investment for further development.