Sberbank, 500 Startups announce Russian fintech accelerator

Their areas of interest cover ecommerce, cloud B2B services, internet of things (IoT), big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), VR/AR, robotics, cybersecurity, and blockchain.

Under the initiative, 25 teams will be selected for the accelerator. Each startup will receive seed investment of up to USD 145,000 and the possibility to promote their product in ecosystems of Sberbank and corporations that are partners of the accelerator. Moreover, each team will discuss their investment provision individually.

At the first stage, the teams will work on startups in Moscow for nine weeks. The mentors of the teams will be from 500 Startups: they will hold lectures and seminars and provide individual consultations. The final stage of the accelerator will be a demo day where managers from Sberbank, private venture investors and representatives of funds will choose the seven best startups.

The winners of the Moscow stage will be sent to Silicon Valley. There, the startups will learn about international business practices and develop their products. Then, they will present their projects at a demo day in San Francisco to Russian and foreign investors and large companies.

Startups from all Russian regions can submit applications until 6 October 2018. Teams that want to participate in the programme should have a minimum viable product, some clients, and be registered in Russia.

The programme is expected to run for thirteen weeks. Startups can apply here.