SBCI, Finance Ireland announce EUR 75 mln in new funding for Irish SMEs

This will support the continued expansion of Finance Ireland’s hire purchase, leasing, working capital and agri asset finance offerings to SMEs.

Following the deployment of an initial EUR 51 million in SBCI funding, agreed in 2015 and now fully drawn down by Irish SMEs, this second six-year facility will bring SBCI’s total combined commitment to Finance Ireland to EUR 126 million.

Finance Ireland will act as on-lender of the EUR 75 million to provide Irish SMEs with lower-cost funding and flexible financing at competitive market rates.