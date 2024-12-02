Saxo Payments to fulfil cross-border transfers for First Data clients

Saxo Payments` Banking Marketplace is providing a web interface through which First Data’s clients are able to manage their cross-border transfers around the world. With the Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace, First Data merchants will be able to perform transfers regardless of geography to their partners and customers.

Underpinned by a banking platform, and supported by a range of Tier 1 banks, Saxo Payments enables transfers to be made in real-time. In 2013, Saxo Bank formed a new entity, Saxo Payments A/S, with the purpose of using Saxo Bank’s core capabilities within the non-cash payments market. Saxo Payments A/S operates in forex and payments.

Registered as a payment institution in the European Union, Saxo Payments specialises in providing global payment account transactions and foreign exchange services to payment providers, including acquirers, payment service providers, FX brokers, money transfer businesses, e-wallets, and alternative payment providers.