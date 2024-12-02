Saxo Payments partners Allied Wallet to expand globally

Under the agreement, Allied Wallet has joined the Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace. As a result, Allied Wallet is able to streamline its process of accepting payments and making settlements in multiple currencies globally.

Allied Wallet offers online payment processing and merchant services solutions to online and mobile businesses, giving business owners payments acceptance online or through their mobile and tablet devices. In contrast to conventional international banking processes, the Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace enables transfers to settlement accounts worldwide.

At the center of the Saxo Payments solution is a web-based banking platform to enable cross border transfers via domestic accounts in multiple currencies. The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace provides businesses with access to a global account infrastructure, combined with a competitive FX solution operated on a compliant clouded Oracle-based banking platform.