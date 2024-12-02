Saxo Payments launches fintechs transactions solution for global payments

Established in 2013, Saxo Payments is addressing the compliance and security barriers to creating international transaction accounts that are holding back the success of businesses with global trading ambitions.

The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace provides a solution for bank transfers and transfers, even cross border, occur within the marketplace.

The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace is currently being trialled by a number of businesses that require global payments facilities. Registered as a payment institution in the European Union, Saxo Payments has offices in Copenhagen and London.