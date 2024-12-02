Saxo Payments Banking Circle releases new white paper

The research set out to understand the impact of fintech and the disintermediation of the cross border transactions and payments businesses on mid-sized European banks. A series of interviews with heads of correspondent banking, cash management and transaction banking at large and mid-sized institutions provide the insight.

The banks interviewed during this research are taking the fintech competition seriously. They are gearing up to take on their biggest challenge in generations. As the international banking and payments map is redrawn, the winners will be those institutions – large and small – which can fully embrace a digital mindset and partner with financial utilities to deliver the best solutions for their customers.

