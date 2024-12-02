Saxo Payments and Safecharge partner for cross-border settlement account services

The partnership also means that Saxo Payments will benefit from the distribution network to SafeCharge’s clientele. SafeCharge Group has a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for businesses across a number of ecommerce sectors.

The Safecharge group has operations in the UK, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Israel, Germany, Austria and Ireland, with clients worldwide, making a global banking solution essential. Through its membership of the Saxo Payments Banking Circle, SafeCharge will be offering its clients bank accounts under its own brand, with the ability to settle in multiple currencies.

This will deliver faster transactions, regardless of international borders and reduce costs on currency conversions and transfers worldwide, along with the ability to give its merchants certainty in their international transfer costs.

