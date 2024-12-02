Saxo Payments adds Credorax to its partner portfolio

Credorax, with a focus on the ecommerce and m-commerce sectors, has joined the new community created by Saxo Payments, to deliver new features for its payment service provider partners and merchant customers.

The Saxo Payments Banking Marketplace provides a conduit for bank transfers in multiple currencies anywhere in the world.

In order to enhance its Acquiring services, Credorax has partnered with Saxo Payments to expedite the receipt of merchant funding within minutes of clearing.