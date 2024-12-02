Saxo Bank selects AU10TIX to boost customer onboarding, fraud prevention

Saxo Bank is a global investment bank specialising in online trading and investment across the international financial markets. Saxo Bank enables private investors and institutional clients to trade FX, CFDs, ETFs, Stocks, Futures, Options and other derivatives via online trading platforms, as well as offering professional portfolio and fund management.

AU10TIX, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International, provides solutions for automating the capture, classification, authentication and conversion of ID documents and document images to workable digital records.

AU10TIX BOS is an operational Cloud service, offering end-to-end automation (no manual review, no customer data entry required), forensic-level ID authentication, multi-modal Selfie-to-ID face matching, Proof-Of-Address handling and data verification and screening.

The solution enables Saxo Bank to create a smooth customer onboarding and KYC process with high conversion rates. Saxo Bank also benefits from AU10TIXs geographic and multi-lingual coverage that enable particularly broad outreach by comparison to conventional solutions.