Saxo Bank partners Lufax to boost e-payments

The partnership, expected to be completed within the next three months of 2016, will see Lufax leverage the trading technology that underpins the SaxoTraderGO – providing Lufaxs a client base across mobile and desktop platforms, including complete functionality across the trade cycle – from pre-trade, execution and post-trade services for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cash stocks initially, marketwatch.com reports.

The partnership follows the signing of a tri-party agreement between Saxo Bank, Wallstreet CN and LeanWork in April 2016, after the Saxos launch in the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone in September 2015.