savedroid partners Wirecard to launch intelligent saving app

To make this possible, Wirecard is implementing a virtual MasterCard in the savedroid app as well as processing payments via an e-money account – thereby providing the necessary licence and technical platform.

Personalised savings rules allow users to turn everyday habits into pure savings – whether practising sport, checking their smartphone, using social media apps or shopping. Rules are based on if/then logic, modelled on the American “If This, Then That” principle. They can be freely configured in the app and run automatically. For this purpose, users connect the savedroid app to their existing current account, define personalised rules which correspond to their lifestyle, and are given a free savings account with the Wirecard Group where their savings are safely put aside.

The savedroid app can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

savedroid is a fintech company founded in September 2015 by Dr Yassin Hankir, Marco Trautmann and Tobias Zander. The company has been part of the Deutsche Börse Group’s Fintech Hub since May 2016 and has offices in Frankfurt and Mainz, Germany.