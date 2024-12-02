SaudiGulf Airlines, CellPoint Mobile launch app for booking and payments

As part of the launch, CellPoint Mobile enables payments through SADAD, the national electronic payment method used in the Saudi Arabia.

The SaudiGulf app is powered by Voyage, CellPoint Mobile’s mobile-first booking engine. The app provides search and book features, seat selection, and integrated payment options. It is built for the Android and iOS native platforms and allows travelers to book flights using convenient payment methods such as Visa, Mastercard, and SADAD.

SaudiGulf Airlines will be working with CellPoint Mobile to enhance the app over time with additional features such as ancillary purchasing of food and beverage and inflight connectivity.