Saudi Arabian internet users are becoming fond of online shopping – report

According to a survey by the Arab Advisors Group, the number of these ecommerce users reaches about 3.7 million, which is around 12% of the total population in Saudi Arabia. These ecommerce users have spent an estimated USD 4.3 billion on buying products and paying for services through ecommerce transactions in 2013.

The results reveal high adoption levels of mobile internet, with 89.1% of internet users reporting to access the internet through their mobile operators’ networks. The findings also indicate high acceptance of video and audio streaming over the internet, with 87.9% of internet users reporting that they use these services.

The report, dubbed Saudi Arabia internet Users & ecommerce Survey 2014, was conducted between September 2013 and January 2014, and is based on a sample of 749 respondents that passed quality control checks.