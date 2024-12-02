Saudi Arabian Commerce Ministry launches Maroof to boost ecommerce

The platform will give a clear picture on the quality of services of the e-store via clients` comments and their evaluation of the e-store. The service will also grant the seller an opportunity to promote his e-store on various Maroof platforms, saudigazette.com.sa reports.

Maroof service will enable the e-store owner to add all his accounts on social media and means of communicating with him on his page on Maroof website. The trader can make his e-store distinctive using several means, the most prominent of which is linking it with his commercial register, which will grant him Maroof gold certificate. Maroof is a free service under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It guarantees secrecy of its users` data.